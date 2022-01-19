IND vs SA: 'Gabbar is back' - Twitterati react as Shikhar Dhawan hits 50 on his return

'Gabbar is back' wrote fans on Twitter as Shikhar Dhawan scored a well-deserved half-century on his return to the Indian team. The southpaw hasn't featured for Team India regularly in recent times but his return was much appreciated by fans on Wednesday.

Chasing a mammoth 297 run target against South Africa in Boland Park, Team India needed a big score from their openers however KL Rahul, captain of the team departed for a paltry 12 runs. Shikhar though, turned back the clock as he played a brilliant knock.

Steadying the ship alongside Virat Kohli, Dhawan completed his fifty and would continue to lead the chase for India.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were full of appreciation for Shikhar Dhawan. While some fans questioned why Dhawan was not getting more chances in the team despite his prowess in limited-overs cricket, some other users posted hilarious memes lauding the left-hander.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Shikhar Dhawan's stunning fifty versus South Africa:

Gabbar is back — Mr.sunil kain (@Mrsunilkain1) January 19, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan, only player in our team who is performing continuously.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/deNIkH95SL — Arthur (@ArthurShelbii) January 19, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan is absolute GOLD in Limited overs format #SAvIND #INDvsSA #SAvsIND — Kiran Khanna TheBigButtGirl (@KiranClassy) January 19, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan is the Gautam Gambhir of present era!!!



Never gets the due of what he deserves!!!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/A4R4Fuiwtm — Simran Kaur - WEBAKOOF (@kaursimran_ind) January 19, 2022

Good come back? Nope he is good already, Just utilising this opportunity to prove Indian selectors were wrong sometimes picking best X! — (rj_aru) January 19, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan showing his brilliance with bat again again,one of finest ODI batsman ever. Quick to make runs,best opener ever. #INDvsSA January 19, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan constantly dropped despite being consistent enough in white ball.



Showing his class again.



#ShikharDhawan — Shashank (@Sashank02) January 19, 2022

Dhawan had struck 65 runs in 68 balls while Virat Kohli scored 25 in 35 balls at the time of writing, to help India to a score of 105/1. You can also follow our live blog here.