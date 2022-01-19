Search icon
IND vs SA: 'Gabbar is back' - Twitterati react as Shikhar Dhawan hits 50 on his return

Shikhar Dhawan made a starring return to Team India as he scored a half-century which was much appreciated by the Indian fans on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

'Gabbar is back' wrote fans on Twitter as Shikhar Dhawan scored a well-deserved half-century on his return to the Indian team. The southpaw hasn't featured for Team India regularly in recent times but his return was much appreciated by fans on Wednesday. 

Chasing a mammoth 297 run target against South Africa in Boland Park, Team India needed a big score from their openers however KL Rahul, captain of the team departed for a paltry 12 runs. Shikhar though, turned back the clock as he played a brilliant knock. 

Steadying the ship alongside Virat Kohli, Dhawan completed his fifty and would continue to lead the chase for India. 

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were full of appreciation for Shikhar Dhawan. While some fans questioned why Dhawan was not getting more chances in the team despite his prowess in limited-overs cricket, some other users posted hilarious memes lauding the left-hander. 

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Shikhar Dhawan's stunning fifty versus South Africa:

Dhawan had struck 65 runs in 68 balls while Virat Kohli scored 25 in 35 balls at the time of writing, to help India to a score of 105/1. You can also follow our live blog here.  

