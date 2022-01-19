IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE score: India's chase to 297 runs gets underway, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan at crease

Indian skipper KL Rahul and batter Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease as they have begun their chase.

IND vs SA 1st ODI at Boland Park in Paarl: South Africa, who had won the toss saw them post 296 runs on the board. Despite the slow start, the host nation was on fire courtesy of the captain and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, who were at the crease, both brought up their centuries which is surely frustrating the Indian bowlers. As for India, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin are the ones who picked two wickets while Aiden Markram was run out by Venkatesh Iyer on 4. SCOREBOARD

In the 42nd over, the duo's run stand crossed 150. Bavuma, in the 45th over, smashed his second ODI century and two overs later, vd Dussen also notched up his 100. Eventually, Bumrah dismissed Bavuma on 110 and vd Dussen ended with his highest score of 129*.

