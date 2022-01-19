IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE score: India's chase to 297 runs gets underway, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan at crease

Cricket
Indian skipper KL Rahul and batter Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease as they have begun their chase.
IND vs SA 1st ODI at Boland Park in Paarl: South Africa, who had won the toss saw them post 296 runs on the board. Despite the slow start, the host nation was on fire courtesy of the captain and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries.
Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, who were at the crease, both brought up their centuries which is surely frustrating the Indian bowlers. As for India, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin are the ones who picked two wickets while Aiden Markram was run out by Venkatesh Iyer on 4. SCOREBOARD
In the 42nd over, the duo's run stand crossed 150. Bavuma, in the 45th over, smashed his second ODI century and two overs later, vd Dussen also notched up his 100. Eventually, Bumrah dismissed Bavuma on 110 and vd Dussen ended with his highest score of 129*.
Brilliant knocks from Bavuma and van der Dussen has taken South Africa to 296. As far as Indians are concerned, only Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin managed to take wickets. 11th time in his last 12 ODIs Shardul Thakur has conceded at an ER of six-plus.
Highest 4th wicket partnerships vs India in ODIs:
206 S Malik - M Yousuf Centurion 2009
204 T Bavuma - R vd Dussen Paarl 2022
202 S Carlisle - S Ervine Adelaide 2004
200 R Taylor - T Latham Mumbai WS 2017
Two centurions in a game. Rassie van der Dussen follows Temba Bavuma's footsteps as he also smashes his century.
Highest 4th wicket partnerships for SA vs Ind in ODIs:
194* T Bavuma - R vd Dussen v Ind 2022
171 Q de Kock - AB de Villiers Centurion 2013
154 G Kirsten - H Cronje Sharjah 1996
India is on fire as they got the wicket of Aiden Markram. The batter drove the ball straight to mid-off and set off for a non-existent single. Venkatesh Iyer picked it up cleanly and hits the bullseye to catch the batter short of his crease. Markram run out (Venkatesh Iyer) 4(11).
South Africa has won the toss and has opted to bat. Marco Jansen comes in for the Proteas. Venkatesh Iyer debuting for India, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.