Cricket

IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE score: India's chase to 297 runs gets underway, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan at crease

Indian skipper KL Rahul and batter Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease as they have begun their chase.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 19, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

IND vs SA 1st ODI at Boland Park in Paarl: South Africa, who had won the toss saw them post 296 runs on the board. Despite the slow start, the host nation was on fire courtesy of the captain and Rassie van der Dussen's centuries.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, who were at the crease, both brought up their centuries which is surely frustrating the Indian bowlers. As for India, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin are the ones who picked two wickets while Aiden Markram was run out by Venkatesh Iyer on 4. SCOREBOARD

In the 42nd over, the duo's run stand crossed 150. Bavuma, in the 45th over, smashed his second ODI century and two overs later, vd Dussen also notched up his 100. Eventually, Bumrah dismissed Bavuma on 110 and vd Dussen ended with his highest score of 129*.

Indian skipper KL Rahul and batter Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease as they have begun their chase.

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Jan 2022, 05:56 PM

    Innings Break

     

    Brilliant knocks from Bavuma and van der Dussen has taken South Africa to 296. As far as Indians are concerned, only Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin managed to take wickets. 11th time in his last 12 ODIs Shardul Thakur has conceded at an ER of six-plus.

    Highest 4th wicket partnerships vs India in ODIs:

    206 S Malik - M Yousuf Centurion 2009

    204 T Bavuma - R vd Dussen Paarl 2022

    202 S Carlisle - S Ervine Adelaide 2004

    200 R Taylor - T Latham Mumbai WS 2017

  • 19 Jan 2022, 05:43 PM

    WICKET!

    Finally, the wicket India was searching for. Skipper Bavuma was sent back after he scored his century. It was a good catch by KL Rahil at long-on and he has a smile on his face. Bavuma c Rahul b Bumrah 110(143) [4s-8.

     

  • 19 Jan 2022, 05:37 PM

    100!

    Two centurions in a game. Rassie van der Dussen follows Temba Bavuma's footsteps as he also smashes his century. 

    Highest 4th wicket partnerships for SA vs Ind in ODIs:

    194* T Bavuma - R vd Dussen v Ind 2022

    171 Q de Kock - AB de Villiers Centurion 2013

    154 G Kirsten - H Cronje Sharjah 1996

     

  • 19 Jan 2022, 05:22 PM

    100!

    The South African contingent are on their feet as skipper Temba Bavuma raises his bat to celebrate his century. This is the second 100 for Bavuma in ODIs.  

  • 19 Jan 2022, 04:42 PM

    Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored half-centuries each, bring up 100 runs partnerships and frustrated Indian bowlers with this. After 35 overs, South Africa has scored 181 runs as they lost only three wickets.

  • 19 Jan 2022, 04:03 PM

    After 27 overs, South Africa score 126 runs and have lost 3 wickets. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen's 50+ runs partnership helps the side steady their innings.

  • 19 Jan 2022, 03:26 PM

    WICKET!

    India is on fire as they got the wicket of Aiden Markram. The batter drove the ball straight to mid-off and set off for a non-existent single. Venkatesh Iyer picked it up cleanly and hits the bullseye to catch the batter short of his crease. Markram run out (Venkatesh Iyer) 4(11).

     

  • 19 Jan 2022, 03:15 PM

    WICKET!

    Quinton de Kock is Bowled!! R Ashwin cleaned him up as the ball slid under his attempted cut. Just the breakthrough India needed. de Kock b Ashwin 27(41) [4s-2].

    Aiden Markram comes to the crease.

  • 19 Jan 2022, 02:59 PM

    Skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are going strong as after 12 overs South Africa brought up their 50 as they scored 52 runs and have only lost one wicket. 

  • 19 Jan 2022, 02:24 PM

    After eight overs, the host nation has scored 31 runs and lost a wicket. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are at the crease.

  • 19 Jan 2022, 02:22 PM

    WICKET! 

    Jasprit Bumrah strikes with the outswinger and he sends Janneman Malan back for 6. The ball curved away outside off and Malan's feet did not move and he went chasing with his hands, only to nick it through. Janneman Malan c Pant b Bumrah 6(10) [4s-1].

     

  • 19 Jan 2022, 02:12 PM

    After two overs, Soth Africa score 9 runs. Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have started strong for India.

  • 19 Jan 2022, 01:38 PM

    South Africa has won the toss and has opted to bat. Marco Jansen comes in for the Proteas. Venkatesh Iyer debuting for India, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four.

    Teams:

    South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

     

  • 19 Jan 2022, 01:04 PM

    Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of India's tour of South Africa. The two sides will be facing each other in the 50-overs format. India will be looking for a series win after losing the Test series 2-1. The toss for the game will be at 1:30 PM IST.

