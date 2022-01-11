IND vs SA 3rd Test: Virat Kohli win TOSS, Team India to bat first, Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj

Team India will bat first after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The third test will be the series decider and after Mohammed Siraj was declared unfit, Umesh Yadav will be replacing the youngster. Elsewhere, Virat Kohli has decided to replace Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI, after missing the second test due to an upper back spasm.

South Africa meanwhile are unchanged and will be hoping to keep the momentum going after winning the second Test in Johannesburg.

