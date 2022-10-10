IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Image Credit: Twitter @TheCricPerson

India and South Africa have played two matches so far in this three-match ODI series, with both teams winning one game, and the series is currently tied at 1-1 with one game remaining.

India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the second ODI. South Africa won the toss in that game and chose to bat first and scored 278 runs, with Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram scoring 74 and 79 runs, respectively. Mohammed Siraj took three wickets for India.

In the hunt, India successfully chased down the target in the 46th over, with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer scoring 93 and 113 runs, respectively, to lead the team to a vital victory.

Another interesting contest between these two teams is expected on Tuesday.

IND vs SA ODI Match Details

The 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa will be played on 11th October at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Probable Playing XI

India

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (C), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 26°C on the matchday with 79% humidity and 6-8 km/hr wind speed. There are 23% chance of precipitation during the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitely Stadium is normally a slower surface. However, the boundaries are small, and the outfield is frequently fast. As a result, the team that gets to bat first will be eager to put up a total of around 230. Spinners might be able to take advantage of the pitch’s slowness.

Live Streaming Details

Where can we watch the 3rd ODI between India vs South Africa on TV?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.



