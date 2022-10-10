Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Delhi

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI. Also, check the schedule of the match between India and South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Delhi
IND vs SA 3rd ODI

India and South Africa have played two matches so far in this three-match ODI series, with both teams winning one game, and the series is currently tied at 1-1 with one game remaining.

India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the second ODI. South Africa won the toss in that game and chose to bat first and scored 278 runs, with Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram scoring 74 and 79 runs, respectively. Mohammed Siraj took three wickets for India.

In the hunt, India successfully chased down the target in the 46th over, with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer scoring 93 and 113 runs, respectively, to lead the team to a vital victory.

Another interesting contest between these two teams is expected on Tuesday.

Probable Playing XI

India

 Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (C), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Reeza Hendricks (C), David Miller, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj (VC), Kagiso Rabada


IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: 

Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Avesh Khan.

IND vs SA Match Details

The 3nd ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 11. The live-action will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ| 'Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya': Yuvraj Singh gets trolled for his 'Welcome to 700 club' tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and other products Apple may kill on September 7, here’s why
5 protein lunch recipes you should add to your diet
Newlyweds Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara's romantic photos from Spain go viral
The Crown, The Unlikely Queen, A Royal Night Out: Movies, series on the life of late Queen Elizabeth II
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.