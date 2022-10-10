IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Delhi

IND vs SA 3rd ODI

India and South Africa have played two matches so far in this three-match ODI series, with both teams winning one game, and the series is currently tied at 1-1 with one game remaining.

India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the second ODI. South Africa won the toss in that game and chose to bat first and scored 278 runs, with Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram scoring 74 and 79 runs, respectively. Mohammed Siraj took three wickets for India.

In the hunt, India successfully chased down the target in the 46th over, with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer scoring 93 and 113 runs, respectively, to lead the team to a vital victory.

Another interesting contest between these two teams is expected on Tuesday.

En route Delhi pic.twitter.com/Jd0SeHzo6E — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) October 10, 2022

Probable Playing XI

India

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (C), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Reeza Hendricks (C), David Miller, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj (VC), Kagiso Rabada



IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Avesh Khan.

IND vs SA Match Details

The 3nd ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 11. The live-action will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

