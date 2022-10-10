Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya': Yuvraj Singh gets trolled for his 'Welcome to 700 club' tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his long-awaited first league goal of the season in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:02 PM IST

'Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya': Yuvraj Singh gets trolled for his 'Welcome to 700 club' tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo
Yuvraj Singh was trolled for his tweet congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo

Yuvraj Singh became the butt of jokes when he wished Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo as he completed 700 goals in his football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his long-awaited first league goal of the season in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. This became a memorable moment in football history, as Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 700 league goals in club football.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh then took to his Twitter handle and wished Cristiano. 

Yuvraj tweeted, “King is back! The form is temporary class is forever!!! Welcome to the 700 clubs! No7 #Goat#legend siiiiii.”

However, netizens pointed out a factual inaccuracy in his post and began ruthlessly trolling the 2011 ODI World Cup Man of the Series.

Since Ronaldo is the first footballer in history to reach the 700-goal mark in club football, supporters were perplexed as to why Yuvraj chose the words "welcome to the 700 club," given that the Portuguese star is its sole member.

Check out the reactions here:

In the encounter against Everton, the home team took the lead against Manchester United, thanks to a fantastic long-range strike from Alex Iwobi. However, 10 minutes later, Antony scored for Manchester United, becoming the club's first player to score in his first three Premier League outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game's final goal after coming on as a substitute in the 21st minute to replace the injured Antony Martial.

In 944 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed 700 goals.

READ| 'Nobody can hit sixes like me': Ishan Kishan on not rotating strike to get to century versus South Africa

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 478 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.