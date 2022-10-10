'Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya': Yuvraj Singh gets trolled for his 'Welcome to 700 club' tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo

Yuvraj Singh was trolled for his tweet congratulating Cristiano Ronaldo

Yuvraj Singh became the butt of jokes when he wished Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo as he completed 700 goals in his football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his long-awaited first league goal of the season in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. This became a memorable moment in football history, as Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 700 league goals in club football.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh then took to his Twitter handle and wished Cristiano.

Yuvraj tweeted, “King is back! The form is temporary class is forever!!! Welcome to the 700 clubs! No7 #Goat#legend siiiiii.”

King is back ! Form is temporary class is forever !!! @Cristiano welcome to 700 club ! No7 #GOAT #legend siiiiiiiiiiii !!!!! @ManUtd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 9, 2022

However, netizens pointed out a factual inaccuracy in his post and began ruthlessly trolling the 2011 ODI World Cup Man of the Series.

Since Ronaldo is the first footballer in history to reach the 700-goal mark in club football, supporters were perplexed as to why Yuvraj chose the words "welcome to the 700 club," given that the Portuguese star is its sole member.

Check out the reactions here:

which 700 club are you in my good sir ? — ° (@anubhav__tweets) October 9, 2022

Welcome to the club? App already hain 700 club main? — Dibyajyoti Dibbs (@itsDibya_dev) October 9, 2022

Welcome?



Bhai Goals ka hai

Runs ka nai — Harsh Agarwal (@iam_Agarwal) October 9, 2022

Tumhare bhi 700 goal hai kya yuvi paaji?? — Arjun (@areyarjun) October 9, 2022

In the encounter against Everton, the home team took the lead against Manchester United, thanks to a fantastic long-range strike from Alex Iwobi. However, 10 minutes later, Antony scored for Manchester United, becoming the club's first player to score in his first three Premier League outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game's final goal after coming on as a substitute in the 21st minute to replace the injured Antony Martial.

In 944 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed 700 goals.

