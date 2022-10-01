IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live in India

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming

After dishing out a clinical display against South Africa in the first T20I, Team India will hope to clinch a rare home series win over the Proteas on Sunday. Temba Bavuma's side were powerless in the previous fixture, losing by eight wickets courtesy of a batting collapse which saw them lose five wickets inside the first three overs.

The Men in Blue will be looking to pick up from where they left off on Wednesday, and even though they will be without the service of Jasprit Bumrah for a while, who has suffered a back injury, the performances of Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were certainly promising.

The track at Thiruvanthapuram was a bowler's haven, however, Guwahati's pitch will have plenty of runs, and thus both teams will fancy their chances.

Here's all you need to know about India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match take place?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match begin?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live on TV in India?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs South Africa probable playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi