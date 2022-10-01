Ex-India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand shares pic of swollen eye, says 'survived a possible disaster'

Unmukt Chand shares snap of his swollen eye

Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand, who led the Indian colts to the U-19 World Cup title back in 2012 in Australia recently took to Twitter to share a pic of his swollen eye after suffering a horrific injury. Chand had recently retired from Indian cricket and had moved to the USA to prolong his career there.

Tipped to be one of the brightest talents in the nation, things didn't quite work out for Chand, who tweeted a picture of his swollen eye on Friday, and revealed that he had 'survived a possible disaster'. At the age of 29, the Delhi-born lad shifted base to the United States, announcing his retirement from Indian cricket.

After signing a three-year deal with the Major League cricket, Chand also became the first Indian player to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL), having made his bow earlier this year for the Melbourne Renegades.

More recently, he shared two pictures of himself on Twitter, wherein the cricketer's left eye was swollen. He even penned a rather philosophical caption, wherein he wrote that an athlete has to battle his way through injuries, and advised his followers to 'play hard but be safe'.

While thanking god for saving him from 'a possible disaster', the right-handed top order batsman thanked those who wished him well.

"It's never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents. Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line. Thanku for the good wishes," wrote Unmukt Chand on Twitter.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the former U-19 World Cup winning captain revealed that he was happy with the decision of moving to the US after a lack of opportunities in India.

"For two years I was being sidelined by the Delhi selectors. I was really frustrated and could not understand why DDCA was not giving me chance. So, I shifted to Uttarakhand for a season. An injury hurt my cricket during that time," said Chand.

He continued, "I was gutted, and when I got an offer from USA Cricket to play in the US, I (decided on) starting my career afresh. I’m very happy with the decision I made. It will be great to play in the BBL. I won't be able to play in any other T20 league as I just get two months off from USA Cricket in a season."