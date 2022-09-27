Search icon
IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs South Africa, 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

After beating Australia by a 2-1 margin in the T20I series, Team India next face another challenge in South Africa at home ahead of flying to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. The Proteas come into the series on the back of a four-match winning streak in their five previous T20Is. 

Rohit Sharma's men still have some issues to resolve, their death bowling has been a reason of concern, as well as the wicketkeeping debate between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik rages on. The three-match series will give the Indian skipper another chance to finalise his playing XI. 

Temba Bavuma's side meanwhile have their house in order, and they will be looking to keep their winning momentum going. 

IND vs SA Head-to-Head record:

Overall India and South Africa have played 20 matches against each other, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on 11 occasions, with the Proteas have prevailed 8 times with one contest producing no result.  

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa 1st T20I 

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c)

All-rounders – Dwaine Pretorious, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar

South Africa:  Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dwaine Pretorious, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (vc), Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi

IND vs SA Match Details

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 28 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

