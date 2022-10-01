IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa in Guwahati

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction

After beating South Africa by 8 wickets in the first T20I on Wednesday, Team India will be hoping to clinch the three-match series when they rub shoulders against the Proteas once again in Guwahati. For Temba Bavuma's side, it will be a crucial must-win contest or their impressive record of being undefeated in the subcontinent could take a hit.

The Indian pace attack powered by Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar ran riot against the visitors and they will be hoping for a similar outcome on Sunday. Elsewhere, South Africa will try to put their best foot forward and register a comeback in the series.

While the Men in Blue will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah who missed the first match as well but could be ruled out for a lengthy spell, Rohit Sharma and Co still have a few questions to answer ahead of their road to Melbourne for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The hosts will be hoping to iron out those minute details in the remaining two T20Is.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head record:

Overall India and South Africa have played 21 matches against each other, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on 12 occasions, while the Proteas have prevailed 8 times and one contest produced no result.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Keeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Wayne Parnell, Axar Patel (c), Aiden Markram

Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Axar Patel (c), Aiden Markram, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA Match Details

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, October 2 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.