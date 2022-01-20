IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Paarl

South Africa continued the momentum from the Test series into the ODIs as they delivered a terrific performance in the first game. While the host side will look to win the next and also the series, India will be eyeing a bounce back.

The Proteas were phenomenal in the first ODI especially their batting as they scored 296 runs courtesy of both Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen's century each.

Meanwhile, for India, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Shardul Thakur were the only batters who looked in great touch. They added 50+ scores each but the team fell short of 31 runs.

The visitors will play a do-or-die game on Friday and they desperately need a win to keep the series alive.

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 02:00 PM IST and will take place at Boland Park, in Paarl on Friday, January 21. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini