IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: SA lead by 11 runs, Elgar unbeaten on 140

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Centurion.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:39 PM IST

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2:   South Africa eventually claimed the final two wickets after 8.4 overs, conceding 37 runs in the process. Kagiso Rabada stood out for the Proteas, taking a well-deserved five-wicket haul by dismantling the Indian top and middle order. Meanwhile, KL Rahul shone for India, becoming the first overseas batter to secure two Test centuries at Centurion. His partnership with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 boosted India's score to a level they'll likely be content with. Additionally, Nandre Burger impressed on his Test debut, grabbing three crucial wickets.

With overcast conditions prevailing and India riding on the momentum built by KL Rahul and the lower order, the pressure now shifts to the Proteas' openers. They face the challenge of showcasing resilience against the new ball and an energized Indian pace attack. Stay tuned as we await the South African first innings, anticipating a test of their determination in these challenging conditions

IND vs SA LIVE: Dean Elgar's scintillating ton has put pressure back on India. His fifty-plus runs partnership with David Bedingham has guided South Africa to 194/3 at Tea on the Day 2 of the opening Test in Centurion.

IND vs SA LIVE: After the crucial wicket of Tony de Zorzi, Bumrah strikes again and departs Keegan Petersen for two runs.

IND vs SA LIVE: After runs flowing in for South Africa with Elgar-de Zorzi's strong partnership, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah rips apart the partnership and strikes de Zorzi for 28 runs. 

IND vs SA LIVE: The match resumes after the lunch break and Elgar and de Zorzi brings up the fifty partnership for the second wicket.

2:39 pm: IND 245 all out in 67.4 overs

3:07 pm: Wicket!! Siraj gets one to shape away and finds Markram’s edge. (Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5(17)

3:08 pm: SA 11/1 in 4 overs

4:00 pm: SA 49/1 in 16 overs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

