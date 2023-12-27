IND vs SA, 1st Test: Bad light stops play, Elgar's century gives South Africa lead by 11 runs at Stumps on Day 2

Dean Elgar showcased his batting prowess by remaining unbeaten on an impressive 140, while Marco Janse also stood firm with a score of 3.

South Africa held an 11-run advantage over India before play was halted due to poor light on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. The South African team had reached a score of 256/5 before the unfavorable conditions intervened.

Dean Elgar showcased his batting prowess by remaining unbeaten on an impressive 140, while Marco Janse also stood firm with a score of 3.

DAY 2 | STUMPS



Bad light has stopped play as the umpires call it a day at @SuperSportPark



Dean Elgar's incredible knock has steered the Proteas to a 11-run lead going into day



#Proteas are 256/5 after 66 overs

On the other hand, India's bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets each, with Prasidh Krishna also managing to scalp a wicket.

In the earlier stages of the match, KL Rahul exhibited his brilliance by smashing a remarkable century, contributing significantly to India's total of 245. However, his innings was cut short by Nandre Burger, who made a memorable debut by taking three wickets. On Day 1, India had managed to accumulate 208 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

