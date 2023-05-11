Ind vs Pak: India and Pakistan may play 5 matches against each other in 2023, here's how

India vs Pakistan

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is to be held in India l in the month of October-November. According to media reports, the ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 with the match between England and New Zealand. Pakistan's team is also going to participate in this World Cup. The blockbuster match between India and Pakistan is likely to take place on October 15 (Sunday).

Anyway, sports lovers around the world wait for the India-Pakistan match. Due to poor diplomatic relations, the two countries currently clash only in ICC tournaments or Asia Cup. In such a situation, whenever both teams are face to face on the field, it is a wonderful sight. However, fans can rejoice as this year, there could be five matches between India and Pakistan.

First of all, both teams will clash in Asia Cup 2023. The Asia Cup is to be organised in September, although the venue and schedule are yet to be announced. This time the Asia Cup will be played in ODI format and it will include 6 teams. These teams will be India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. All these teams will be divided into two groups. According to media reports, Pakistan and Nepal are expected to be in the Indian team's group.

READ | Meet Kanhaiya Sharma, rejected high-paying jobs, started business with Rs 251, now earns in crores, owns luxury cars

In the group stage, all the teams will play one match each against the rest of the teams in their group. After this, the top-2 teams from both groups will qualify for the super-four stage. In the Super-Four stage, a total of 6 matches will be played between the 4 teams under the round-robin format. After this, the two teams will reach the final and the title match will be played between them. In this way, a total of 13 matches including the final will be played in Asia Cup 2023.

Then in the Asia Cup, there is every hope of both teams reaching the super-four stage, in such a situation both teams will clash again. Looking at the current form, the final of India-Pakistan can also happen in the Asia Cup. Overall, there can be three matches between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

READ | Meet Arunabh Sinha, IIT Bombay alumnus from lower middle class family, now has multi-crore laundry business

Then the India-Pakistan match will happen in ODI World Cup. If both the teams perform brilliantly in that World Cup, then both may clash in the semi-final/final match as well. In such a situation, if Asia Cup and ODI World Cup are combined, there can be a maximum of five matches between India and Pakistan.

The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was played in 2012-13. Then the Pakistani team came on a tour of India. At that time a series of 2 T20 and 3 ODIs was played between the two teams. The T20 series was tied at 1-1. At the same time, in the ODI series, the Pakistani team had won 2-1.