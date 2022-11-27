IND vs NZ: Why Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India can't win the ODI series against New Zealand

Tom Latham and Suryakumar Yadav exit Seddon Park after 2nd ODI got washed out

The second ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday was abandoned due to rain, and with that, the hopes of India winning the series were also washed out. The Men in Blue lost the first ODI at Auckland by 7 wickets and were eager to register a comeback.

Since the ongoing series between India and New Zealand consists of only three games, India needed to win the second ODI to register a comeback in the series.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Men in Blue were 0-1 down in the ODI series, and since it was just a three-match series, India can no longer win the series, they can level the series by winning the third ODI in Christchurch.

Tom Latham's stunning 145-run unbeaten knocked guided Kane Willaimson's side to a memorable fifth consecutive ODI win over Team India, their worst-ever record against the Kiwis.

Looking to avoid a sixth back-to-back loss, Dhawan and Co arrived in Hamilton, but the rain gods had some other ideas. Williamson won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat first.

Dhawan and Shubman Gill both got fifties in the previous ODI, and they helped India to a steady start again, but after just 4.5 overs were bowled rain came down and forced play to a halt.

For the next three hours, rain continued to play hide and seek, prompting the Indian batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson to help the ground staff at Seddon Park, but despite all their work, rain continued to play spoilsport and match had to be abandoned with mere 12.5 overs of play taking place.

All the attention now turns to Christchurch, where New Zealand can claim the series with a win, while a win for the Men in Blue will level the series. It's a similar scenario to that of the T20I series, wherein the first match was washed off, the second T20I was won by India, while the third match was drawn and India won the series 0-1.