IND vs NZ: After Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson also helps ground staff; Rajasthan Royals react

Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson seen helping ground staff of New Zealand

The second ODI between India and New Zealand saw plenty of stop-starts as the match was interrupted due to rain. The ground staff were continuously working so that the venue of Seddon Park could be ready in time for the game, and Indian players also joined the ground staff to assist them.

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson were seen helping the ground staff at Hamilton. While New Zealand Cricket shared a video of SKY assisting the New Zealand ground staff, Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a video of their captain, Sanju, helping the staff during the rain break.

Samson was benched for the second ODI, and many fans had not liked the decision of Shikhar Dhawan to drop Samson in order to accommodate Deepak Hooda as a sixth bowling option.

READ| IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav helps groundstaff, video goes viral

Watch Sanju Samson helps ground staff in Hamilton:

Samson played a decent knock in the first ODI, but had to be sacrificed for the second ODI, with the match being curtailed due to rain. Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat first but after just 4.5 overs, rain spoiled the party.

After three hours of delay, the play resumed as the rain continued to play hide and seek, and after a brief restart, the rain returned, with the match reduced to 29 overs per side.

It's necessary to have at least 20 overs per side to be bowled to have a valid result, or else the match will be abandoned.