'Sanju Samson was dropped despite playing well..': Wasim Jaffer reveals Team India's achilles heel

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer revealed how a lack of all-rounders and part-time bowlers has seen Sanju Samson getting benched.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Wasim Jaffer points out why lack of all-rounders is hurting Team India's balance

Team India middle-order batsman Sanju Samson can't seem to get a consistent run in the team, after playing a decent knock in the first ODI, Samson was again benched in the second ODI to accommodate Deepak Hooda as the sixth bowling option. 

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer hinted how a lack of all-rounders and part-time bowlers has seen players like Samson suffer. While the Men in Blue lost the previous game by 7 wickets, because the bowlers couldn't pick up wickets, Shikhar Dhawan opted to add a sixth bowling option for the 2nd ODI. 

To strike a balance in the side, he had to drop Samson to the bench, and the move sparked plenty of backlash from fans on Twitter. 

READ| IND vs NZ: After Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson also helps ground staff; Rajasthan Royals react

However, Jaffer feels that the problem is that there is a lack of all-rounders and part-time bowlers, which has been hurting the side. 

"Sanju was dropped despite playing well cos we don't have enough all rounders and part time options. My two cents on why there's a dearth of all rounders and part timers. #NZvIND #SanjuSamson," he wrote on Twitter, sharing a note. 

In his note, the former India veteran elaborated on how there has been a lack of patience with all-rounders such as Vijay Shankar, Venkatesh Iyer, and Shivam Dube, to name a few. 

READ| 'Totally unfair': Fans question Rishabh Pant's selection as Sanju Samson gets benched for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

"Lack of all rounders: We don't manage all rounders well. Because there aren't many around we're quick to play them at the highest level, but then after few bad outings they're out as quickly as they got in. Vijay Shankar, Venky lyer, Shivam Dube, and Krunal Pandya few examples. Need to show patience while they develop," added Jaffer. 

His note further read, "Lack of part time bowling options: With bowling machines and throw down specialists around, batters have stopped bowling in the nets."

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had also highlighted that Samson was not selected in the T20I series due to tactical reasons, but it remains to be seen whether he will play in the third ODI. 

