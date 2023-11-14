IND vs NZ, WC 2023: David Beckham adds star power as Rohit, Virat, Team India get ready for crucial semi-final

David Beckham will reportedly be at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to watch the Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.

Renowned former England football team captain, David Beckham, is set to add a touch of glamour to the World Cup 2023 semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

This semi-final encounter, reminiscent of the 2019 face-off, holds significance as New Zealand seeks a third consecutive ODI World Cup final appearance, while India aims for redemption following their defeat in Manchester. India's stellar form throughout the 2023 campaign, including a convincing win against the Blackcaps in Dharamshala, adds an extra layer of anticipation to this highly anticipated match.

In the earlier encounter, Virat Kohli's brilliant 95, complemented by Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul, ensured India's victory as they successfully chased down New Zealand's target of 273 with 12 balls to spare. However, New Zealand rebounded from the loss and secured the final semi-final spot with a thumping win over Sri Lanka.

India's impeccable form continued as they triumphed over England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands, finishing at the top of the points table. The upcoming match at Wankhede Stadium promises a star-studded atmosphere, with several big names expected to grace the event.Adding to the glitterati, former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, David Beckham, has been confirmed to be present at the match. Beckham will attend the game as the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, enhancing the global significance of the event.

The India vs New Zealand semi-final is scheduled to commence at 2 PM IST, with the toss expected to take place half an hour before the action unfolds, promising a captivating spectacle for cricket and football enthusiasts alike.