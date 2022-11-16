IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in Wellington

Source: BCCI (Twitter)

After the heartbreak in the T20 World Cup semifinals, India and New Zealand will be looking to build up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, but first, they will take on each other in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other big names have been rested for the T20I series, and Hardik Pandya will be leading a young-looking Indian team against Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

The last time Team India toured New Zealand for a T20I series back in 2020, they registered a 5-0 clean sweep. Can Pandya inspire the young Indian side to a similar result, or will the Kiwis tame the Men in Blue? Only time will tell.

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Keeper – Devon Conway

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Finn Allen (vc)

All-rounders – Darryl Mitchell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner

India vs New Zealand Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

IND vs NZ My Dream11 team

Devon Conway, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Darryl Mitchell, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner

India vs New Zealand Match Details

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST on Friday, November 18 at Wellington. The live telecast will be available on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.