IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Good news for cricket fans, here's how to watch the match for FREE

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Good news for cricket fans, here’s how to watch the match for FREE

Fans will be able to watch the NZ vs IND first T20I online as well as enjoy the action live on TV. Here's all you need to know.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

India is set to take on New Zealand in a six-match tour starting from Friday, November 18. The two teams will square off in three T20Is and three ODIs across two weeks this month. The first T20I match will be played in New Zealand capital Wellington on Friday and will begin at 12:00 pm. Fans will be able to watch the NZ vs IND first T20I online as well as see the live telecast on TV.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: When and where to watch?

The official digital rights for the India vs New Zealand match are with Amazon Prime. The match will be live streamed on Amazon Prime mobile app and website. 

The match will also be broadcast live on TV for free by India’s national broadcaster Doordarshan. The India vs New Zealand match will be telecast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) exclusively on TV. It will be available on DD Free Dish and all other Dish Networks on DD Sports. 

NZ vs IND T20I Series Schedule

First T20I: Friday, November 18, at Sky Stadium in Wellington from 12:00 pm (IST)

Second T20I: Sunday, November 20, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from 12:00 pm (IST)

Third T20I: Tuesday, November 22, at Mclean Park in Napier from 12:00 pm (IST)

India squad for New Zealand tour

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (w), Rishabh Pant (w), Sanju Samson (w), Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs NZ T20I cricket match: Will rain play spoilsport in Wellington? Check latest weather forecast

