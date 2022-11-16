IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson shows lighting quick reflexes, saves series trophy from falling down; watch

Source: BlackCaps (Twitter)

After the heartbreak of T20 World Cup 2022, Hardik Pandya-led Team India has arrived in Wellington to prepare for the next chapter. The Men in Blue will face off against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series of as many games.

The T20I series begins on November 18 and will conclude on November 22, followed by the ODI series. The trophy presentation of the T20I series was done on Wednesday in the presence of the two skippers, Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya.

As the two captains posed alongside the trophy, wind was blowing very fast, and suddenly, the trophy began to slip and slide down the podium. However, Williamson showed great reflexes to catch the trophy in time and save it from falling down on the ground, while Hardik tried to stop the podium from falling.

Talking about the Men in Blue, they bowed out in the semifinal of T20 World Cup after a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual champions England, while New Zealand lost to the runners-up Pakistan.

Both teams will be hoping to get over the previous results and firmly focus on the road ahead.

IND vs NZ T20I Series Schedule

The first T20I will be on Friday, November 18 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. (12 PM IST)

The second T20I will be on Sunday, November 20 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. (12 PM IST)

The third T20I will be on Tuesday, November 22 at Mclean Park in Napier. (12 PM IST)

Squads

India- Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (VC), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand- Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.