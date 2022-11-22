IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Napier? Check latest weather forecast

India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand are all geared up to face each other in the last and final match of the series at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. Both teams have plenty to play for as the series is on the line, although the Kiwis don’t have the chance of winning it anymore after losing the second match by 65 runs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

In the 2nd T20I of the ongoing bilateral series at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Sunday. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 111 off 51 balls as India posted 191-6 in 20 overs.

Chasing the massive target set by the visitors, Williamson-led New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry score of 126 in 18.5 overs. Deepak Hooda bagged four wickets in 2.5 overs.

The venue in Napier is high-scoring as the average score in four matches thus far is around 182. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Weather Update:

There is no chance of rain, at least for the time being, although there will be a fair amount of cloud cover.

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the high 70s.

India vs New Zealand probable XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.