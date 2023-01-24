IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat New Zealand by 90 runs, sweep ODI series 3-0

Image Source: Twitter

India secured a resounding 90-run victory over New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24. This victory not only secured the series 3-0 for India, but also marked their undefeated streak in ODIs for the entirety of 2023. Most importantly, this win propelled India to the top of the 50-over format, dethroning the Black Caps as the new No.1 team.

After being sent in to bat first, India got off to a roaring start thanks to a 212-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in just 26.1 overs. This impressive feat broke Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir's record of the highest opening stand by an Indian pair in ODIs against the New Zealanders.

Gill was the more aggressive of the two, as he blasted 112 runs off 78 balls, smashing 13 fours and five sixes. Rohit also contributed with a 101-run knock. However, the Kiwis made a mini-comeback when Michael Bracewell and Blair Ticker dismissed Rohit and Gill respectively.

After India lost two early wickets, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli combined to add 38 runs for the third wicket before Kohli was unfortunately run out. Kohli looked in fine form during his stay in the middle, scoring 36 off 27 balls with three fours and one six before Jacob Duffy dismissed him.

Hardik Pandya injected much-needed momentum into the Indian innings with a blistering 38-ball 54, featuring three fours and as many sixes. Shardul Thakur also made a significant contribution, scoring 25 off 17.

The visitors got off to a less-than-ideal start to their run-chase after Hardik Pandya dismissed Finn Allen for a golden duck. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls then combined for a 106-run partnership to set the stage for New Zealand's success. India then got a crucial breakthrough when Kuldeep Yadav trapped the left-handed Nicholls, who had scored 42, in front.

The 26th over was pivotal in the game's context after Shardul Thakur dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham in quick succession. This put further pressure on the Black Caps as Shardul then removed Glenn Phillips.

Conway, in the meantime, achieved his third ODI century in just 71 balls. India then delivered the fatal blow when Conway was dismissed in the 32nd over while attempting to take on Umran Malik. Conway's impressive innings of 138 runs off 100 balls included 12 fours and eight sixes.

The duo of Bracewell and Mitchell Santner gave India plenty of trouble in the first ODI. Bracewell scored 26 off 22 balls, but Kuldeep Yadav managed to get rid of him, cutting his stay in the middle short. Santner, however, was more successful, smashing 34 runs off 29 balls with three fours and two sixes. Unfortunately, Chahal dismissed him, bringing the match to a close.

