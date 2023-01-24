Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Next big thing of world cricket', Twitter erupts in joy as Shubman Gill smashes 4th century, equals Babar Azam's record

Shubham Gill scores fourth back to back ODI century against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

'Next big thing of world cricket', Twitter erupts in joy as Shubman Gill smashes 4th century, equals Babar Azam's record
Shubman Gill smashes yet another century | Photo: PTI

Shubman Gill smashed his fourth ODI hundred in the 3rd match of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday (January 24) continuing the streak of mind-blowing performances. He recorded 360 runs in the series against the Kiwis, equaling Babar Azam's record for the most runs scored in a three-match ODI series.

The 23-year-old Gill is only the second batter in the history of the game to have scored more than 350 runs in a 3-match ODI series. Gill scored 112 runs in Indore.  Gill's back-to-back magnificent centuries has left fan and the cricket fraternity highly impressed. Fans have flooded Twitter with reactions.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.