'Next big thing of world cricket', Twitter erupts in joy as Shubman Gill smashes 4th century, equals Babar Azam's record

Shubman Gill smashed his fourth ODI hundred in the 3rd match of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday (January 24) continuing the streak of mind-blowing performances. He recorded 360 runs in the series against the Kiwis, equaling Babar Azam's record for the most runs scored in a three-match ODI series.
The 23-year-old Gill is only the second batter in the history of the game to have scored more than 350 runs in a 3-match ODI series. Gill scored 112 runs in Indore. Gill's back-to-back magnificent centuries has left fan and the cricket fraternity highly impressed. Fans have flooded Twitter with reactions.
