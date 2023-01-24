'Next big thing of world cricket', Twitter erupts in joy as Shubman Gill smashes 4th century, equals Babar Azam's record

Shubman Gill smashes yet another century | Photo: PTI

Shubman Gill smashed his fourth ODI hundred in the 3rd match of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday (January 24) continuing the streak of mind-blowing performances. He recorded 360 runs in the series against the Kiwis, equaling Babar Azam's record for the most runs scored in a three-match ODI series.

The 23-year-old Gill is only the second batter in the history of the game to have scored more than 350 runs in a 3-match ODI series. Gill scored 112 runs in Indore. Gill's back-to-back magnificent centuries has left fan and the cricket fraternity highly impressed. Fans have flooded Twitter with reactions.

Shubman Gill completed 2k runs in international cricket pic.twitter.com/RgwRGDi5En — depressed gill fan (@ShubmanGillFan) January 24, 2023

Shubman Gill is the next big thing in world cricket.. pic.twitter.com/s0jRpEb833 January 24, 2023