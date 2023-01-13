IND vs NZ 2023: New Zealand announce 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Image Source: Twitter

Mitchell Santner, a veteran all-rounder, has been appointed captain of the New Zealand squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India this month. Additionally, left-arm swing bowler Ben Lister has been selected for the first time, as announced on Thursday. This marks a significant milestone for Lister, who has been working hard to make his mark in the international cricketing arena.

Santner, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience to the team, having represented New Zealand in numerous international tournaments. With both players in the squad, the New Zealand team is sure to be a formidable force in the upcoming series.

New Zealand will play the first T20I in Ranchi on January 27 following the end of the three-match ODI series, which begins on January 18 in Hyderabad.

Lister was included to the squad after making his New Zealand A debut in India late last year.

After contracting pneumonia in Bangalore, the 27-year-old's tour in India was cut short. He spent time in the hospital due to the infection before going home to finish his treatment.

Santner's team will have a seasoned T20 side, featuring nine players from last year's T20 World Cup squad.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) selector Gavin Larsen said Lister had impressed with his range of skills across formats.

“Ben has made an exciting impact for (domestic side) Auckland Aces early in his career in red and white-ball cricket. Since his debut in late 2017, he is the Aces’ leading wicket taker in T20 and List A cricket. His ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting. We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it’s a testament to his work ethic that he’s been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season.”

Larsen said Santner had impressed in his previous opportunities as captain of the T20 team.

“Mitch is a leader in our white-ball teams and has captained the T20 side in India before. His experience in Indian conditions will be invaluable leading this group.”

Luke Ronchi will be the head coach of the squad, with Bob Carter (batting), Paul Wiseman (bowling), and Trevor Penney (fourth coach) as his trusted assistants. With Ronchi at the helm, the team is sure to benefit from his wealth of experience and the expertise of his assistants. Together, they will strive to bring the squad to the next level of success.

New Zealand squad for T20I series: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

