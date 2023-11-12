Headlines

IND Vs NED: 5 records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co are set to break during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

India would be looking to sustain their unbeaten run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when they take on Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here are five records Indian players can break on the festive occasion of Diwali.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

India's stellar performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 have been nothing short of spectacular, securing an unblemished record with eight consecutive wins and a spot in the semi-finals. Before their crucial last-four clash against New Zealand in Mumbai, the hosts face the Netherlands on Diwali, November 12, in Bengaluru. Despite the match's outcome not affecting their qualification, India aims to maintain their flawless record and carry momentum into the semi-finals.

Playing on Diwali adds a festive touch to the occasion, providing an opportunity for the Indian team to celebrate on this special day. Several records await potential breakthroughs during the India vs Netherlands game, setting the stage for historic achievements:

Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century:

Virat Kohli, having equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record with his 49th ODI century, eyes a historic 50-ton mark. A century on Diwali would not only break Tendulkar's record but also elevate Kohli to an unparalleled milestone.

First Indian Team to Win 9 Matches in a WC Edition:

A victory against the Netherlands would mark India's ninth consecutive win in the 2023 ODI World Cup, surpassing the previous best of eight wins by the 2003 team led by Sourav Ganguly.

Most ODI Sixes in a Calendar Year:

Rohit Sharma, with 58 sixes in 2023, aims to surpass AB de Villiers' record for the most ODI sixes in a calendar year.

Most Sixes in ODI World Cup Matches:

Rohit Sharma eyes breaking the record for the most sixes in ODI World Cup history, requiring five or more to surpass Chris Gayle's tally of 49.

ODI Centuries Against 11 Countries:

If either Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma hits a century against the Netherlands, they will join an elite group of cricketers (Sachin Tendulkar, Hashim Amla, and Chris Gayle) to score ODI hundreds against 11 nations.

As India aims for these milestones, Diwali could witness not only festive lights but also the illumination of cricketing records in this enthralling clash against the Netherlands.

