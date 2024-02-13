IND vs ENG: Will Ravindra Jadeja feature in Rajkot Test against England? Kuldeep Yadav provides an update

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has provided an update on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's availability in the third Test against England, which begins on Thursday.

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to take part in the upcoming third Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Kuldeep Yadav has given an update, stating that Jadeja had a productive practice session and appears fit for the upcoming match. Jadeja had missed the second Test due to a hamstring injury sustained in the first Test against England in Hyderabad.

'I think so. Ravindra Jadeja did his routine and had a session yesterday too. He is available,' said Kuldeep in the pre-match press conference in Rajkot.

The Indian team faces a selection dilemma between including Jadeja or Axar Patel in the playing XI, as both are left-arm orthodox spinners with batting contributions. Despite Axar Patel's commendable performance, Jadeja's stature and all-round abilities might secure him a spot if he passes the fitness test. The final decision on the playing XI will be made on the match day, considering Jadeja's complete recovery and fitness level.

With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul absent, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round prowess becomes a crucial asset, offering versatility as both a batsman and a bowler. Jadeja's presence provides captain Rohit Sharma with numerous strategic options, complementing fellow spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel and strengthening India's batting and bowling line-up. Furthermore, Jadeja's inclusion allows for the addition of an extra batsman or bowler, fortifying the team's overall strength.

Jadeja's return to the nets ahead of the third Test is a positive sign, potentially indicating his readiness to rejoin the playing XI. Unfortunately, Rahul, who missed the second Test due to discomfort in his right quadriceps, will remain sidelined for the third Test due to ongoing fitness issues. With Kohli and Rahul absent from the batting lineup and Jasprit Bumrah leading the bowling attack, Jadeja's experienced presence will be crucial in guiding Rohit Sharma and stabilizing the team under pressure.

The third Test between India and England is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024, with the series currently tied at 1-1. With potential team changes expected, including Sarfaraz Khan making his debut and Rajat Patidar replacing KL Rahul, Jadeja's inclusion could further strengthen the Indian side if he is deemed fully fit for the contest.