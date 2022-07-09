IND vs ENG: MS Dhoni meets Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant after India's series win

MS Dhoni meets Indian players after their series win over England

Team India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I of the series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead at Edgbaston. After the victory, Indian players were in for a surprise as they met MS Dhoni after the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle to share pictures of Dhoni's interaction with the Indian players, including Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rishabh Pant among others.

Dhoni has arrived in England earlier this week along with his wife Sakshi, as the pair celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on 4th July, before the legendary wicketkeeper batsman celebrated his 41st birthday on 7th July.

READ| Sanju Samson jets back home ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, fans get emotional

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and others had attended Dhoni's birthday celebration before he decided to pay a visit to the boys in Birmingham.

"Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!" wrote BCCI on Twitter while sharing pictures of the veteran sharing his words of wisdom with Team India players.

Past, Present and future of wicket keeping batsman in Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/Dqd2AfI7Oc July 9, 2022

By the looks of it, it appeared that Dhoni was also in attendance at Edgbaston for the second T20I versus England. The Men in Blue made light work of the home side, who were bundled out for 121 in their chase of 170 runs, which enabled India to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

READ| Wasim Jaffer makes a BOLD prediction on Virat Kohli's future in India's T20I side

Talking about the match, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first, after which India had gotten India off to a flying start with openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant adding a 48-run stand for the first wicket.

Once Richard Gleeson got rid of Rohit, India lost consecutive wickets and were reduced to 95/5 at one point, but Ravindra Jadeja's 46-run inning helped India get to the total of 170/8.

In reply, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the Indian bowling unit completely dominated the hosts.

READ| CSK official responds after Ravindra Jadeja removes pics of IPL franchise from Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded three scalps, while Yuzi Chahal contributed two wickets.