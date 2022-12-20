IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out of 2nd Test, BCCI shares updated squad

Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out of 2nd Test versus Bangladesh

BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini had been ruled out of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Team India currently lead the series 1-0, having won the first Test by 188 runs under KL Rahul's captaincy as Rohit had injured himself while playing in the 2nd ODI.

The 'Hitman' subsequently returned to Mumbai and BCCI confirmed that he will continue his rehabilitation in Mumbai. Rohit is expected to be back to full fitness for India's first assignment of the year 2023 as they welcome Sri Lanka to the subcontinent for a white ball series.

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," read the media advisory released by BCCI.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," it informed further.

Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out of the Dhaka Test after he sustained an abdominal muscle strain and the young pacer will fly back to the NCA for further management of his injury.

With Saini also ruled out Jaydev Unadkat may get a chance to play in the second Test, after he received his first India call-up in Test cricket after 12 years.

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat