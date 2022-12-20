Pakistan drop to 7th place in World Test Championship rankings, which teams can reach WTC final?

Pakistan are one of the 5 teams that can still reach the final of World Test Championship

Babar Azam's Pakistan continued their freefall down the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 standings as they dropped to 7th place in the latest rankings. This, after the Men in Green, suffered a 3-0 whitewash at home to the Three Lions.

Harry Brook and Rehan Ahmed were the knights in shining armour as Ben Stokes' men won the third Test with ease on Tuesday, and Pakistan as a consequence dropped to seventh place in the latest WTC standings.

After the Test series loss to England, Azam's men are now 38.89% of points, and while they are still alive in the race to make it to the final of WTC numerically, it will take a lot of help from other sides for Pakistan to reach the summit clash.

They can reach as high as 47.62%, and it could be enough, but they will need favours from other sides.

There are still five sides that can reach the final of the World Test Championship next year, with Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa looking to make it all the way.

Australia are currently at the top of WTC table with 76.92% of possible points, and they have two Test remaining to play against South Africa at home, while Pat Cummins' side will also play India away in four-match series next year.

In second place, India are at 55.77% of possible points, they have one Test match against Bangladesh, followed by a four-match series at home to Australia still to come. Rohit Sharma's men can reach 68.06% if they win all their remaining games.

South Africa are third after losing to Australia most recently, they are at 54.55% of possible points, and have a couple of Tests against the Aussies, followed by as many matches against West Indies next year, and they can reach 69.77% but they cannot afford another loss or it will be advantage India.

Sri Lanka are in fourth place, with 53.33% of possible points, and they only have two Test matches against New Zealand away to Dasun Shanaka's men have their work cut out to reach the WTC final 2023.