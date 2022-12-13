IND vs BAN 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Test match in Chattogram

Team India captain KL Rahul along with Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

After salvaging a win in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh and avoiding a whitewash in the ODI series, Team India are all set to lock horns with the Bangla Tigers for a 2-match Test series. It will be an entertaining affair, although the Indian team will certainly fancy their chances against Shakib Al Hasan's men.

The hosts have been in immaculate form at home, and they will rely on their spin attack to trouble the Indian batsmen.

KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who injured his thumb during the 2nd Test. In his pre-match press conference, Rahul stated that his side will try to play aggressive attacking cricket, and with India's qualification for World Test Championship 2021-23 final at stake, they need to win both the Test matches against Bangladesh.

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN 1st Test match

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mominul Haque

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ebadot Hossain

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Details

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test is scheduled to start at 09:00 AM IST from December 14-18 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.