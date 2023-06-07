Ind vs Aus, WTC Final: Steve Smith eyes century after Travis Head's 100 takes AUS to 327/3 at stumps on Day 1

Image Source: Twitter @ICC

On Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Team India at The Oval, Travis Head delivered a stunning performance, smashing a century off just 106 balls. Meanwhile, Steve Smith completed his half-century, further solidifying Australia's control over the match.

The pair's partnership for the fourth wicket proved to be crucial, especially after Pat Cummins and Co. were reduced to 76/3 in the second session of the day.

India started the day strong, with speedster Mohammed Siraj packing Usman Khawaja for a duck in the first session. However, opener David Warner and top-ranked batter Marnus Labuschagne held the fort, adding 69 runs for the second wicket before Warner fell for 43 (60). Mohammed Shami then dismissed Labuschagne (26) early in the second session.

Despite these setbacks, Smith and Head remained unfazed, ensuring that Australia remained on track for a massive first innings total. Their impressive partnership of 251 off 370 balls guided Australia to a commanding 327/3 in 85 overs on Day 1 of the WTC final at The Oval.

Overall, it was a dominant display from the Australian team, with Head and Smith's performances standing out as particularly noteworthy. As the match progresses, it will be interesting to see if India can mount a comeback or if Australia will continue to assert their dominance.

