IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 4th T20I match in Raipur

What is the expected weather forecast for the India vs Australia 4th T20I in Raipur? Check out the full weather report.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

On Friday, December 1, the cricketing action intensifies as India and Australia lock horns in the fourth T20 match of their five-game series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Despite securing victories in the initial two encounters, the Indian team faced a narrow defeat in the third T20, with Glenn Maxwell's sensational century playing a pivotal role in Australia's last-ball triumph.

As anticipation builds for the India vs Australia 4th T20I, let's delve into the weather forecast for Raipur on Friday.

Raipur Weather Forecast: IND vs AUS 4th T20I

According to The Weather Channel, Raipur is poised for a hazy evening on December 1. The playing hours of the India vs Australia 4th T20I, scheduled from 7 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST, are expected to witness a maximum temperature of approximately 19°C. The forecast hints at partly cloudy skies, with variable winds anticipated from the northeast.

Humidity levels are projected to be around 83%. Despite some pre-game showers, the reassuring forecast indicates a minimal chance of rain on the actual match day. Consequently, it seems that weather conditions are unlikely to pose any disruptions during the course of the IND vs AUS 4th T20I, setting the stage for an enthralling clash between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Match Details

India vs Australia 4th T20I

Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 7 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

Australia: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

