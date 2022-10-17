IND vs AUS: Top 10 best memes as Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami lead India to crucial win

Credits: BCCI (Twitter)

Team India's six-run win over the defending T20 World Cup champs Australia in Brisbane on Monday sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Mohammed Shami's sensational 20th over, after some heroics by Virat Kohli in the field, and Suyakumar Yadav, KL Rahul's splendid batting helped the Men in Blue return back to winning ways.

Rohit Sharma and Co had recently lost a warmup match against Western Australia, but with a much better show against Australia, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, fans were in a celebratory mood.

While social media was abuzz with Mohammed Shami's return, fans also celebrated the crucial 19th over bowled by Harshal Patel, and Virat Kohli's heroics while fielding.

Here's how fans reacted to India's win:

All Indian fans reaction after seeing #shami defending 11 runs of last over. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vkdytZcN4t — Jeetendra (@Jeetendra0908) October 17, 2022

Goys kaise ki boobling

Came to bowl when match was against india

Then shomi popa single-handedly won the match by taking 4 wickets in an over including one runout

Popa ka jalwa gajar ka halwa.

That's Mohammad shami popa for you#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/mdShpufsiq October 17, 2022

Indian fans watching great death bowling in warm-up match. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/Pfb3YHmyJk — Rajabets India(@smileandraja) October 17, 2022

Indians cricket fans watching Mohammed Shami nail those yorkers in the absence of Bumrah!

Virat Kohli on#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/MlEIiGPrvG — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 17, 2022

After fifties from KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) helped India post a challenging 186/7 in their 20 overs as fast bowler Kane Richardson picked 4/30, Australia needed 16 runs off the last two overs to successfully chase down the total.

But Harshal Patel conceded only five runs in a superb 19th over and picked up the wicket of captain Aaron Finch, who top-scored with a 54-ball 76, apart from a brilliant run-out of Tim David by Virat Kohli`s direct hit.

Shami was then a surprise pick to bowl the final over after having not bowled in the entire match and made his mark by having Pat Cummins caught at long-on, thanks to a phenomenal one-handed catch by Kohli at long-on.

Shami then nailed his last two yorkers right and knocked over Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson to seal a narrow win for India in a final over where four wickets fell, including that of Ashton Agar.

