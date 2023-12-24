Headlines

Cricket

IND vs AUS: India women's team script history with first-ever Test triumph against Australia

India clinched a historic win in women's Test cricket against Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur's team helped India win their first ever Test match against the Australian side. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were the architects of the win.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

On Sunday in Mumbai, the Indian women's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by registering their first-ever win against Australia in the history of women’s Test cricket. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, India clinched victory by eight wickets. In the previous 10 official Test matches dating back to 1977, India had suffered four losses and recorded six draws against Australia. This match marked the first women’s Test encounter between the two teams in India since 1984.

This triumph marked a memorable homecoming for India, playing Test matches at home for the first time since 2014. Notably, besides ending their streak against Australia, India also recently secured the biggest win in the history of women’s cricket, defeating England led by Heather Knight last week in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium.

Despite not playing Test cricket for seven years since 2014, the Indian women’s cricket team has remained undefeated in England and Australia (two draws) and at home (two wins) over the last couple of years.

In this encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, India, having lost the toss, displayed a strong bowling performance on the opening day, led by Pooja Vastrakar, restricting Australia to 219. India then posted consecutive 400-plus first-innings totals in the last two matches, reaching 406 for a significant lead. Although Australia showed improvement in their second innings, a late fightback on Day 3 and a solid performance on Day 4 by the Indian spinners limited them to 261.

Chasing a target of 75 to make history, India faced early setbacks with the wickets of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh. However, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues guided the team to victory. In the span of two Test matches, India's debutants, especially Rodrigues, showcased excellent performances. Deepti Sharma's all-round display, including picking up 9 wickets in the Test against England, further contributed to India's success.

The Indian women's cricket team is now set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Alyssa Healy & Co in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, respectively.

