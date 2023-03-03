IND vs AUS: Australia beat India by 9 wickets in Indore Test; qualify for WTC final

Image Source: Twitter

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne steered Australia to a remarkable nine-wicket victory over India in Indore, a feat rarely seen in the cricketing world. With Head and Labuschagne's impressive batting performances, Australia was able to cruise to a comfortable victory, leaving India in the dust.

Australia only needed 76 to win on the third day, and after a tense start, including the loss of Usman Khawaja on the second ball of the day, Head and Labuschagne displayed remarkable bravery and skill to reach the target in just 19 overs. Head smashed an unbeaten 49 off 53 balls, while Labuschagne contributed 28 not out, as the duo blitzed the last 63 runs of the chase in a mere 52 balls.

India had Australia on the ropes at 13 for 1 after 10 overs, with Ashwin conceding only three singles in five overs after removing Khawaja with a beautiful delivery in the first over. However, a change of ball brought a shift in momentum as Ashwin lost his accuracy and Head responded with some courageous and intelligent aerial shots.

Australia can still draw the series with another victory in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, but they have already secured their place in the World Test Championship final with their triumph in Indore. This is a remarkable victory for Australia in India, as it is only their second Test win in their last seventeen attempts.

Here are the final scenarios for the World Test Championship, with Australia emerging victorious:



If Sri Lanka defeats New Zealand 2-0, India must win the fourth Test in order to qualify for the final. However, if Sri Lanka fails to win 2-0 in New Zealand, India will qualify for the final regardless of the fourth Test result.

The fourth Test between India and Australia, as well as the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, begin on March 9.

