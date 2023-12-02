IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match which will be played in Bengaluru.

India will face Australia in the fifth T20I of the Australia tour of India, a five-match T20I Series in 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, December 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, starting at 7:00 PM IST. With the series already secured, Team India aims to end on a positive note against Australia. They are particularly focused on providing valuable playing time to individuals like Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar, who are preparing for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa starting on December 10.

On the other hand, the Australians find themselves in a position where they have nothing to lose. Matthew Wade and his team will strive to leave Indian soil with a victory, making their mark before departing.

Live streaming details

When is the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, December 3.

When will the 5th T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the 5th T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Weather Forecast

The temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be around 24.5°C, accompanied by 50% humidity.

Pitch report

In the last 20 matches held at this venue, the average score in the first innings has been 157 runs. Interestingly, the team batting second has emerged victorious in 70% of these matches. The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Predicted playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

READ| IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match