Headlines

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

IND vs SA: Indian players who are selected for all three squads (Tests, T20Is, ODIs)

9 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood films

10 star players who surprisingly went unsold in IPL auctions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match which will be played in Bengaluru.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India will face Australia in the fifth T20I of the Australia tour of India, a five-match T20I Series in 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, December 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, starting at 7:00 PM IST. With the series already secured, Team India aims to end on a positive note against Australia. They are particularly focused on providing valuable playing time to individuals like Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar, who are preparing for the upcoming T20Is against South Africa starting on December 10.

On the other hand, the Australians find themselves in a position where they have nothing to lose. Matthew Wade and his team will strive to leave Indian soil with a victory, making their mark before departing.

Live streaming details

When is the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, December 3.

When will the 5th T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST. 

Where is the 5th T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

How to watch the live-streaming of the 5th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 5th T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website. 

Weather Forecast

The temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be around 24.5°C, accompanied by 50% humidity.

Pitch report

In the last 20 matches held at this venue, the average score in the first innings has been 157 runs. Interestingly, the team batting second has emerged victorious in 70% of these matches. The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Predicted playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

READ| IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Past results vs Exit Poll predictions; know seat share forecasts of BJP, Congress

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE