IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

IND vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Australia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

India secured a resounding victory in the fourth T20I against Australia, sealing the five-match series. However, the home team is determined to extend their dominance and achieve a 4-1 triumph in the final match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, December 3. On the other hand, Australia is eager to conclude the tour on a positive note.

It is worth noting that both teams have opted to field their secondary players for this series. Australia initially included some seasoned players from their victorious 2023 ODI World Cup squad in the first three matches, but they were subsequently released before the Raipur encounter. This presents an excellent opportunity for both India and Australia to assess the depth of their squads ahead of the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

Match Details

India and Australia 5th T20I

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Mathew Wade, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Mathew Short, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs AUS My Dream11 team

Travis Head (c), Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Mathew Short, Axar Patel, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff

