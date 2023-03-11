Search icon
IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Shubman Gill achieves massive feat on day 3; becomes fourth Indian to join elite list

Shubman Gill's exceptional performance in 2023 continued as he smashed his fifth century of the year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Shubman Gill's exceptional performance in 2023 continued as he smashed his fifth century of the year. Although he missed out on a significant score in Indore, Gill demonstrated his worth as a crucial member of the playing XI from the series opener. 

When Gill struck Nathan Lyon for a boundary, completing his century, he cemented his place among an exclusive group of batsmen who have scored centuries in all formats within a single year. This remarkable feat has only been accomplished by ten players, and Gill is now among them. Notably, three other Indian players have also achieved this impressive milestone.

Suresh Raina made history in 2010 by scoring a century on his Test debut, becoming the first batsman to achieve this remarkable feat. Six years later, in 2016, KL Rahul joined Raina in this exclusive club. Rahul made his Test debut in 2014, and his white-ball debuts came two years later. He also made a stunning debut in the ODI format, scoring a century against Zimbabwe. 

In 2017, Rohit Sharma joined the illustrious list of Suresh Raina and KL Rahul. Fast forward six years, and Shubman Gill has now scored a century in all formats, cementing his place among these cricketing greats. The young prodigy has achieved this feat with three ODI centuries, one T20I century, and one Test century in 2023. Notably, his three ODI tons include a remarkable double-century against New Zealand. 

Talking about players from other countries, it's worth noting that Mahela Jayawardene (2010), Tillakaratne Dilshan (2011), Ahmed Shehzad (2014), Tamim Iqbal (2016), David Warner (2019), and Babar Azam (2022) have all made their mark on this list. It's a rare feat to play all formats regularly, making it difficult for players to achieve this unique record and join the ranks of the elite.

