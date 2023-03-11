Search icon
WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana faces shocking online abuse as RCB lose 4 matches in a row

The Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a humiliating defeat in their first match against the Delhi Capitals. They then faced the Mumbai Indians, who completely dominated them under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 has kicked off with a bang, with some franchises making an exceptional start. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Led by Smriti Mandhana, this team has suffered defeat in every match they have played so far.

Many individuals have been criticizing Smriti Mandhana's tactics due to her ongoing struggles. Unfortunately, some individuals resorted to spreading negativity and hurling abusive comments on the Instagram handle of the RCB skipper, in response to her performances. 

The team's losing streak continued as they lost to the Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. As a result, they are currently at the bottom of the points table with zero points in four games. However, the team remains optimistic and hopes to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming matches.

Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, is determined to find ways to prevent her team from suffering another defeat. The Delhi Capitals have been performing exceptionally well, and they are eager to bounce back from their recent loss to the Mumbai Indians.

In their last match, the Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off against the UP Warriorz. Unfortunately, their captain, Smriti Mandhana, has been struggling to make an impact with the bat. This was also the case in their previous game. However, with the upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals, Mandhana is optimistic that her fortunes will change. As a key player for the team, her performance will be crucial in securing a victory.

