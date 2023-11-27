Headlines

Cricket

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Guwahati

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia match which will be played in Guwahati.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

The third T20 match of the five-game series between India and Australia is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, at 7:00 pm IST in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. India leads the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 2 wickets in a chase of 209 runs and the second match by 44 runs. Chasing an imposing 236, Australia was restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs, another attacking display shown by Indian bowlers. 

Live-streaming details

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I:  When is the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, November 28.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: When will the 3rd T20I match will start between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST. 

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Where is the 3rd T20I match will be played between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. 

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Where to watch the live broadcast of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: How to watch the live-streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Weather update

According to AccuWeather, it is expected to be a clear day on November 28 in Guwahati. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius at the start of play around 7:00 pm IST, while the temperature will dip to 19 degrees Celsius at the close of play around 10:30 pm IST.

Pitch report

Barsapara Cricket Stadium wickets are known for their slow nature, but the last international match at the venue indicates batting-friendly conditions as more than 400 runs were scored in the T20I clash between India and South Africa in October 2022.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

