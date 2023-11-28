IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell shine as Australia beat India by 5 wickets

India scored 222 runs for 3 against Australia in the third T20 International in Guwahati.

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia beat India by 5 wickets in the third T20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday. It reduced the margin to 2-1 to stay alive in the five-match series. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed brute power and wonderful technique in equal measure with a maiden hundred that propelled India to a commanding 222 for 3 against Australia.

Gaikwad slammed a career-best 123 not out off just 57 balls with 13 fours and seven sixes, a first ton by an Indian batter against Australia in T20 Internationals. The 30 runs that Gaikwad took off Glenn Maxwell in the 20th over could prove to be a game-changer. Skipper Matthew Wade's decision to give a part-time off-spinner 20th over of the innings backfired big-time.

