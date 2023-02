Mohammed Shami celebrating

Mohammad Shami issued a stern warning to the visiting Australian team as play concluded on the first day of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy match being played in the Capital.

On a sluggish Feroz Shah Kotla surface, Shami finished with four wickets to help India sweep out Australia for 263. He edged out teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul still in the middle, the home team concluded Day 1 with a score of 21/0.