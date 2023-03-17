Search icon
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Mitchell Starc dismisses Virat Kohli to achieve this massive feat in international cricket

India got off to a rocky start in their pursuit of 189 runs, with Marcus Stoinis taking out Ishan Kishan in just the second over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

During the first ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium, pace spearhead Mitchell Starc made a significant achievement by dismissing Virat Kohli. This dismissal allowed him to surpass Mitchell Johnson as the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in international cricket. Kohli's dismissal marked Starc's 591st in international cricket, a remarkable feat.

It's worth noting that Shane Warner leads the list with 999 international wickets for Australia, followed by Glenn McGrath with 948 and Brett Lee with 718. Starc's impressive performance didn't stop there, as he also dismissed Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in the first ODI, bringing his international wickets tally to 593 and surpassing Johnson's 590.

Most international wickets for Australia

Shane Warne: 999

Glenn McGrath: 948

Brett Lee: 718

Mitchell Starc: 593*

Mitchell Johnson: 590

India got off to a rocky start in their pursuit of 189 runs, with Marcus Stoinis taking out Ishan Kishan in just the second over. The situation worsened as Starc quickly removed the in-form Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive deliveries. Gill managed to survive an lbw scare, but eventually fell to Starc, who secured his third wicket of the match.

Australia's innings started strong, but quickly fell apart in the middle overs. Mitchell Marsh's half-century gave the team hope for a big total, as he put up impressive partnerships with Steve Smith and Marnis Labuschagne. However, Marsh's dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja at 81 off 65 balls marked the beginning of the end for Australia. Mohammed Shami then took over, dismissing Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Marcus Stoinis as Australia's batting order crumbled from 169/4 in the 28th over to 188 all out in the 36th.

