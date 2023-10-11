IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

The Men in Blue are eager to maintain their winning streak, while the Afghans are determined to bounce back and regain their momentum.

Team India is set to face off against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their World Cup campaign. India emerged victorious in their opening game against Australia, securing a six-wicket win. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

The Men in Blue are eager to maintain their winning streak, while the Afghans are determined to bounce back and regain their momentum.

Although both teams have a lot at stake in Wednesday's match, they must also be mindful of the unpredictable Delhi weather. Fortunately, fans can rejoice as there is no chance of rain in the northern parts of India today.

According to Accuweather, the Arun Jaitley Stadium will remain rain-free, with no cloud cover expected. This means that fans can look forward to an uninterrupted and thrilling contest between the two Asian sides.

However, players will have to endure the scorching temperatures, ranging from 28 to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, and the air quality is not expected to be ideal.

