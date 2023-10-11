Headlines

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gifts Pakistan team jersey to Hyderabad stadium's ground staff - Watch

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

Fastest batters to reach 3000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli's 8-year long fitness-driven diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

'Rockets fell on our house and...' : Israeli woman narrate ordeal on Hamas missile attack

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

The Men in Blue are eager to maintain their winning streak, while the Afghans are determined to bounce back and regain their momentum.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India is set to face off against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their World Cup campaign. India emerged victorious in their opening game against Australia, securing a six-wicket win. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

The Men in Blue are eager to maintain their winning streak, while the Afghans are determined to bounce back and regain their momentum.

Although both teams have a lot at stake in Wednesday's match, they must also be mindful of the unpredictable Delhi weather. Fortunately, fans can rejoice as there is no chance of rain in the northern parts of India today.

According to Accuweather, the Arun Jaitley Stadium will remain rain-free, with no cloud cover expected. This means that fans can look forward to an uninterrupted and thrilling contest between the two Asian sides.

However, players will have to endure the scorching temperatures, ranging from 28 to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, and the air quality is not expected to be ideal.

READ| Meet richest cricketer in Pakistan ODI World Cup squad, owns Rs 8 crore car, no match for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KC Overseas Education celebrates 25 years of empowering dreams

'Ishan Kishan should be...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India opener's golden duck against Australia in WC opener

Pak vs SL: Kusal Mendis hits fastest century by a Sri Lanka batter in World Cup history

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE