NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Adventure Activities in Thailand: Thrills and excitement in your package

India's most expensive wedding costs more than wedding of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Vanisha Mittal, bride's lehenga...

Meet richest cricketer in Pakistan ODI World Cup squad, owns Rs 8 crore car, no match for Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni…

Although the net worth Pakistani cricketer is pretty high when compared to many cricketing legends, it is nothing compared to former India skipper Virat Kohli who has a net worth of more than Rs 1000 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2023 is ongoing and Pakistan team is among the favourites to win the title. Led by ace batsman Babar Azam, the Pakistan squad is well balanced with some phenomenal bowlers and striking batters. Over the years, the performance of the Pakistan cricket team has improved significantly and so has their net worth. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is among the richest cricket boards in the world and it pays handsome money to the players. Other than this, Pakistan players also paid well in other cricket leagues that they play in, including the popular Pakistan Super League. Endorsements and investments also add up to the net worth of the cricketers. Pakistan’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad is a mix of senior and young players but richest among them is skipper Babar Azam. With a net worth of more than Rs 40 crore, Babar Azam is the richest player in Pakistan’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Although the net worth of Rs 40 crore of Babar Azam is pretty high when compared to many cricketing legends, it is nothing compared to former India skipper Virat Kohli who has a net worth of more than Rs 1000 crore.

Babar Azam is currently at the top when it comes to ICC ODI batting rankings, however he hasn’t been able to deliver in the initial World Cup matches against Sri Lanka and Netherlands. Babar is in the A category in all three formats in PCB’s central contract list. This means he is one the players that get the most amount of money from PCB. Apart from this, Babar also earns a hefty amount from his contract with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Babar Azam is also brand ambassador of several companies including Oppo, Head & Shoulders, HBL, Huawei, Credit Book, Free Fire and more. His massive following in social media platforms helps to secure campaigns easily. The Pakistan skipper resides in a luxury home with his family in Lahore. Recently, Babar Azam’s brother gifted him an Audi e-tron GT sports car that costs around Rs 8 crore. Apart from the new Audi e-tron GT, Babar Azam also owns an Audi A5, Hyundai Sonata and BAIC BJ40 Plus.

