Headlines

IND vs AFG: India's star batter ruled out of 1st T20I against Afghanistan, confirms head coach Rahul Dravid

Union Minister Smriti Irani visits Madinah, meets Indian Haj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims

X-Men, Narcos actor Adan Canto dies at 42 after battle with cancer

‘Did I drink alcohol on ground or....’: Praveen Kumar makes shocking allegations against India star

Pleas filed in SC seeking review of verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Union Minister Smriti Irani visits Madinah, meets Indian Haj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims

X-Men, Narcos actor Adan Canto dies at 42 after battle with cancer

‘Did I drink alcohol on ground or....’: Praveen Kumar makes shocking allegations against India star

Siddharth Anand films ranked from best to worst

Hypothyroidism: 8 tips to reduce thyroid symptoms

3 teams that have defeated RCB in IPL finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about stereotypes in Bollywood: 'Mukesh Ambani would never be cast as a rich man since....'

Kangana Ranaut defends Vicky Jain's mom for 'strong point of view': 'After Sushant left Ankita...'

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son Azad sing Ek Hazaron Mein for Ira Khan at her sangeet ceremony, see viral video

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG: India's star batter ruled out of 1st T20I against Afghanistan, confirms head coach Rahul Dravid

In a significant setback for India before the inaugural T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on January 11, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that this star batter will be absent from the match due to personal reasons.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant setback for India before the inaugural T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on January 11, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Virat Kohli will be absent from the match due to personal reasons. Dravid made the announcement during the pre-match press conference, revealing that Kohli, who recently returned to the side after a year-long hiatus, won't be featuring in the series opener.

In Kohli's absence, the opening pair for India will comprise skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are set to face the Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghan side at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Notably, neither Rohit nor Kohli has played a T20I since India's 10-wicket loss in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England.

Addressing other speculations, Dravid clarified that there are no disciplinary issues concerning Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. He explained that Kishan has not made himself available for selection after requesting a break during the South Africa tour. Dravid emphasized that there is no disciplinary action involved in Iyer's exclusion from the T20I side, stating that it is solely a matter of selection based on team composition and the presence of several batters.

Dravid also dismissed any rumors of a disciplinary reason for Shreyas Iyer's non-inclusion, stating, 'Certainly, in Shreyas Iyer's case, there is absolutely no disciplinary reason for his non-inclusion. It's just that he missed out. There were a lot of batters in the team. Shreyas missed out, he didn't play the T20Is in South Africa if you noticed. There are a lot of batters and it's not easy to fit everyone. So, absolutely, there is no disciplinary reasons at all. At least I didn't discuss such things with the selectors.'

As the final T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, Dravid emphasized the significant role the Indian Premier League (IPL) will play in determining the final squad for the mega event.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to 'work from car', new app on the way

CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, travels with body in bag

Weather update: Cold wave to persist in Delhi-NCR for 3 more days, temperature to fall further

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE