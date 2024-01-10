IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mohali

Check out all the details related to India vs Afghanistan match which will be played in Mohali.

Team India is set to kick off a thrilling three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on January 11 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Rohit Sharma will be at the helm for India, although Virat Kohli will miss the first game.

Unfortunately for Afghanistan, they'll be without Rashid Khan due to an injury. It is expected to be a cracking series. Expect some high-scoring encounters as all three matches are scheduled on batting-friendly tracks.

Here are the live streaming details of IND vs AFG 1st T20I

When does India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 begin?

India will take on Afghanistan in the 1st T20 on January 11.

Where will India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I will take place at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

At what time, the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 live toss will take place in Mohali?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 live toss will take place in Mohali at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time, IND vs AFG 1st T20 will begin in Mohali?

The live match time of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 is 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live?

Sports 18 Network will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live in India.

Where will India vs Afghanistan T20Is be live-streamed?

The India vs Afghanistan T20I matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Mohali is a batting track and has seen some big scores in the shortest format of the game. Pacers will get some initial movement, but it is expected to be a batting-dominant match. Any target can be chased at this venue.

Weather Report

During the match hours, the temperature is expected to be around 9-12 degrees Celsius. With the match scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST and set to be played at night, there is expected to be fog during the match, making visibility a major issue.

Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman