Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Incredibly sad news:' Nasser Hussain pens a heartfelt note after Australia legend opens up on Parkinson's diagnosis

Parkinson's is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

'Incredibly sad news:' Nasser Hussain pens a heartfelt note after Australia legend opens up on Parkinson's diagnosis
Image Source: Twitter


Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently shared his thoughts on Allan Border's public revelation about his battle with Parkinson's disease. Although Hussain had been aware of Border's condition for a few years, he expressed his deep sadness upon hearing the news about the legendary Australian cricketer's diagnosis.

Last Friday, Border disclosed to Newscorp that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016. Parkinson's is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain fondly reminisced about his close relationship with Border, while also commending the former Australian captain for his remarkable achievements in the sport.

“The public acknowledgement on Friday by Australian legend Allan Border that he is suffering from Parkinson's disease is something that I have known for a couple of years - it's incredibly sad news," he wrote.

“I played a lot with AB at Essex and was an English opponent in three Ashes Test matches; he is one of the great men of world cricket. During his playing days, you could not pick a tougher character to play alongside or against, but actually that persona of Captain Grumpy or Captain Aggressive did not ring true when you shared a dressing room with him. He was such a nice, calm, lovely bloke,” he added.

Hussain also documented an incident that demonstrated Border's aversion to making excuses for failures, as he willingly accepted responsibility for his mistakes.

“But there was never any bulls*** with him, either. He didn't do excuses, and in one game for Essex I remember him getting out by picking out cover, and one of our lads said 'bad luck' to him as he walked back into the room," he wrote.

Considered one of Australia's most accomplished batsmen and influential captains, Allan Border left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. Border's illustrious career spanned from 1979 to 1994, during which he showcased his exceptional skills in 156 Test matches and 273 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

READ| Cricket: Byju’s replacement as Team India’s new lead sponsor revealed

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS Clerk 2023 notification: Application process begins at ibps.in, check last date and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.