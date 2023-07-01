'Incredibly sad news:' Nasser Hussain pens a heartfelt note after Australia legend opens up on Parkinson's diagnosis

Image Source: Twitter



Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently shared his thoughts on Allan Border's public revelation about his battle with Parkinson's disease. Although Hussain had been aware of Border's condition for a few years, he expressed his deep sadness upon hearing the news about the legendary Australian cricketer's diagnosis.

Last Friday, Border disclosed to Newscorp that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016. Parkinson's is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain fondly reminisced about his close relationship with Border, while also commending the former Australian captain for his remarkable achievements in the sport.

“The public acknowledgement on Friday by Australian legend Allan Border that he is suffering from Parkinson's disease is something that I have known for a couple of years - it's incredibly sad news," he wrote.

“I played a lot with AB at Essex and was an English opponent in three Ashes Test matches; he is one of the great men of world cricket. During his playing days, you could not pick a tougher character to play alongside or against, but actually that persona of Captain Grumpy or Captain Aggressive did not ring true when you shared a dressing room with him. He was such a nice, calm, lovely bloke,” he added.

Hussain also documented an incident that demonstrated Border's aversion to making excuses for failures, as he willingly accepted responsibility for his mistakes.

“But there was never any bulls*** with him, either. He didn't do excuses, and in one game for Essex I remember him getting out by picking out cover, and one of our lads said 'bad luck' to him as he walked back into the room," he wrote.

Considered one of Australia's most accomplished batsmen and influential captains, Allan Border left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. Border's illustrious career spanned from 1979 to 1994, during which he showcased his exceptional skills in 156 Test matches and 273 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

