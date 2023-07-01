Cricket: Byju’s replacement as Team India’s new lead sponsor revealed

BCCI announced fantasy gaming company Dream11 as Team India’s new lead sponsor, replacing crisis-ridden EdTech giant Byju’s on the Blue jersey.

BCCI has signed a three-year deal with Dream11 as the principal jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket teams for an undisclosed amount which is expected to be lesser than the previous deal.

“Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle,” BCCI said on Saturday in a media advisory.

"As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this [BCCI-Dream11] partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience," BCCI President Roger Binny said.

"At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem," said Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Dream Sports, parent company of Dream11 valued at over Rs 67,000 crore ($8 billion).

The new sponsor came onboard after Byju’s quit after the end of the last financial cycle. BCCI had invited closed bids for its new sponsor.

(Inputs from PTI)